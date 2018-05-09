Floods threaten Okanagan Indian Band

State of emergency issues, evacuation alerts for Parker Cove

A rising flood threat has led to a state of emergency being declared by the Okanagan Indian Band and several evacuation alerts.

Whiteman Creek is expected to flood, which would impact 41 homes located 10-15 metres from the creek’s edge. Therefore an evacuation alert has been issued to Falcon Avenue (Parker Cove) for house numbers 154 to 195.

An evacuation alert also remains for four properties on Bonneau Road (numbers 190, 172, 166 and 138).

“The OKIB EOC is asking for public assistance in exercising caution when near waterways, to stay safe a 10-metre setback is recommended,” the band EOC states.

“Banks of creeks are saturated making them easier to wash out. Also, due to the groundwater saturation, what appears to be stable ground may be dangerously compromised and rapidly destabilize underfoot.”

A washout has also closed a portion of Westside Road near Fintry.

See Washout closes portion of Westide Road

The potential for flooding is rising across the Okanagan and residents are urged to take precautionary measures of flood prevention and property protection strategies.

See Heavy rain a recipe for high water levels

Residents on the OKIB have access to two sandbag stations:

– OKIB Public Works and Housing Office at 11505 Westside Road

– Whiteman Creek across from Parker Cove

Sand and sandbags are available but residents are urged to bring their own shovels and gloves.

If you notice any severe changes or obstructions to the waterways call the OKIB EOC at 250-542-7132 or after hours 250-306-9796.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. NDP quizzed on automated ‘photo radar 2.0’
Next story
Washout closes portion of Westside Road

Just Posted

Floods threaten Okanagan Indian Band

State of emergency issues, evacuation alerts for Parker Cove

Heavy rain a recipe for high water levels: RDNO

RDNO encourages flood preparedness due to rain

BX Creek trail remains closed

Regional District of North Okanagan maintains closure due to high water levels of BX Creek

Washout closes portion of Westside Road

Three kilometres north of Fintry, Westside Road has been closed

Rain hits the Okanagan, flood concerns mount

Five to 10 centimetres of rain fell in the Southwest Interior last night

Your May 9 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

B.C. NDP quizzed on automated ‘photo radar 2.0’

Municipal ticket revenue won’t be reduced, Mike Farnworth says

Rain a flood threat for Armstrong

State of emergency continues

One year later: Horgan approval rating remains high but NDP support low, poll says

It’s been one year since voters elected B.C.’s first minority government since 1952

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

South Okanagan owl and raptor centre welcomes Bad Company

The numbers were down but the bucks were still coming in at SORCO open house

Enbridge and CPPIB sign $1.75B renewable power deal, create joint venture

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion

Most Read