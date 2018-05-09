Floods threaten Okanagan Indian Band

A rising flood threat has led to a state of emergency being declared by the Okanagan Indian Band and several evacuation alerts.

Whiteman Creek is expected to flood, which would impact 41 homes located 10-15 metres from the creek’s edge. Therefore an evacuation alert has been issued to Falcon Avenue (Parker Cove) for house numbers 154 to 195.

An evacuation alert also remains for four properties on Bonneau Road (numbers 190, 172, 166 and 138).

“The OKIB EOC is asking for public assistance in exercising caution when near waterways, to stay safe a 10-metre setback is recommended,” the band EOC states.

“Banks of creeks are saturated making them easier to wash out. Also, due to the groundwater saturation, what appears to be stable ground may be dangerously compromised and rapidly destabilize underfoot.”

A washout has also closed a portion of Westside Road near Fintry.

See Washout closes portion of Westide Road

The potential for flooding is rising across the Okanagan and residents are urged to take precautionary measures of flood prevention and property protection strategies.

See Heavy rain a recipe for high water levels

Residents on the OKIB have access to two sandbag stations:

– OKIB Public Works and Housing Office at 11505 Westside Road

– Whiteman Creek across from Parker Cove

Sand and sandbags are available but residents are urged to bring their own shovels and gloves.

If you notice any severe changes or obstructions to the waterways call the OKIB EOC at 250-542-7132 or after hours 250-306-9796.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.