Flush taps before reopening, North Okanagan district says

Businesses reopening as part of B.C.’s Restart Plan are reminded to flush taps clean of contaminants

The Regional District of North Okanagan is reminding businesses to flush their taps as they reopen during B.C.’s pandemic recovery plan.

Response to the COVID-19 crisis has forced many buildings into prolonged closures. As these buildings reopen, property owners will need to flush their taps clean of any microbiological buildup and chemical contaminants, the district said.

“If your business is included in Phase 2 or 3 of Restart BC, add ‘flushing your taps’ to your re-opening plan,” said RDNO communications officer Ashley Gregerson on Wednesday, May 26.

“As we look forward to getting back to old routines, remember that water becomes stagnant in unoccupied buildings and needs to be flushed out. Stagnant water loses the chlorine protection that prevents bacteria growth.”

The Canadian Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) has created a guide to safely re-opening buildings, which includes tips for general plumbing maintenance as well as detailed flushing guidelines. The guide recommends flushing toilets and running all taps until the water runs cold, starting where the water enters the building and moving to the furthest tap.

“It is the responsibility of each property owner to protect their building’s occupants, but your utility is here to help with advice,” Gregerson said.

For more information, read the CWWA’s fact sheet.

