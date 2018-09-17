Flushing begins on Killiney Beach system

Regional District of Central Okanagan advises work goes daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan will be flushing water mains on the Killiney Beach system this week.

RDCO Environmental Services staff will be going throughout the system flushing mains between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Roadside notice boards will be put up in advance of crews working in a particular system area.

Flushing ensures continued optimum water quality and removes any sediment deposits that may accumulate over time throughout the systems.

Customers should note that when flushing is taking place, water pressure can vary slightly and there may be some slight discolouration in the water. Please check your water prior to use.

“We recommend that you avoid doing laundry when flushing is taking place on your system,” said Bruce Smith, communications officer with RDCO. “If you experience discolouration, run the cold water tap until the water runs clear.”

Customers will find more information and answers to questions they might have about the Regional District Water Main Flushing Program on the Water Systems webpage www.regionaldistrict.com/water.

The Regional District provides water to just over 950 properties in the following areas: Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Star Place/Dietrich, Westshore and Upper Fintry — Shalal Road — Valley of the Sun.

For information visit regionaldistrict.com/water or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit regionaldistrict.com/water.



