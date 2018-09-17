Flushing begins on Killiney Beach system

Regional District of Central Okanagan advises work goes daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan will be flushing water mains on the Killiney Beach system this week.

RDCO Environmental Services staff will be going throughout the system flushing mains between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Roadside notice boards will be put up in advance of crews working in a particular system area.

Flushing ensures continued optimum water quality and removes any sediment deposits that may accumulate over time throughout the systems.

RELATED: Killiney Beach water quality advisory lifted

Customers should note that when flushing is taking place, water pressure can vary slightly and there may be some slight discolouration in the water. Please check your water prior to use.

“We recommend that you avoid doing laundry when flushing is taking place on your system,” said Bruce Smith, communications officer with RDCO. “If you experience discolouration, run the cold water tap until the water runs clear.”

Customers will find more information and answers to questions they might have about the Regional District Water Main Flushing Program on the Water Systems webpage www.regionaldistrict.com/water.

The Regional District provides water to just over 950 properties in the following areas: Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Star Place/Dietrich, Westshore and Upper Fintry — Shalal Road — Valley of the Sun.

For information visit regionaldistrict.com/water or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit regionaldistrict.com/water.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories
Next story
Mental health services under-funded Canada-wide – survey

Just Posted

UPDATE: Crash temporarily closed Hwy 97A north of Vernon

Lane closures in effect for both directions

Power converters stolen from Vernon business

Entry gained by smashing window and prying back security bars

Vernon RCMP find break-in suspect hiding on premises

Business owner remotely monitors security system; alerts RCMP to break-in

RDNO to host info sessions on parks master plan

This plan will determine the priorities for parks development, acquisition, and trail development.

Tujik seeks Vernon School District trustee spot

Christie Tujik is one of 13 candidates

Vernon block party draws a crowd

Music from Chipko Jones and The Keys filled downtown Friday, Sept. 14

Needle disposal boxes being installed in Penticton

City announces safe ‘sharps’ disposal plan

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown

Premier Horgan says the contributions of early Chinese immigrants and their descendants touch every corner of the province.

Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Leona Alleslev made the announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

Man accused of smuggling drugs across Osoyoos border

A man accused of bringing drugs across Osoyoos border appeared in Penticton court

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

Enderby swimmer dominates at 55+ BC Games

Terry van Meer wins nine medals, including six gold at Cranbrook/Kimberley event

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

Most Read