FMX World Tour comes to Vernon

The FMX World Tour is coming to Vernon on Sunday June 2 at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

The FMX World Tour is an extreme action sport competition that was formed to tour Canada, the USA, Mexico and select European countries. Pro riders will participate in an intense competition, throwing out some of the most death defying tricks ever seen. Superman Seat Grabs, Cliff Hangers, Kiss of Death, Back Flips and Super Back Flips combinations are just some of the tricks that will be used to fight for the FMX World Tour Championship Title.

All fans will receive pit passes with advance ticket purchases. Pit passes will allow fans to come on to the floor, party in the pits and meet all the stars of the FMX World Tour. Pit Party is from 1:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. which will allow fans a chance to meet the riders and take photographs and receive autographs.

The event is sponsored by Vernon Toyota. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 25 at 9 a.m.

