Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for much of B.C.’s Interior, warning of sudden near-zero visibility. (Environment Canada image)

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for much of B.C.’s Interior, warning of sudden near-zero visibility. (Environment Canada image)

Fog advisory issued for much of B.C. Interior

Environment Canada warns of visibility conditions reduced to near zero

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for much of B.C.’s Interior.

From Saturday, Jan. 14 until Sunday, Jan. 15, conditions on highways in the interior can suddenly and significantly worsen, with warnings of near-zero visibility due to fog.

In the southern interior, conditions will be better by Sunday morning, and drivers should expect conditions to improve later in the afternoon for central and northern interior regions.

Affected areas are 100 Mile, Peace River (north and south), Bulkley Valley, Cariboo (north and south, including Quesnel and Williams Lake), Central Okanagan including Kelowna, Chilcotin, Fraser Canyon (north and south including Lillooet and Lytton), Lakes District, McGregor, Nicola, North Okanagan including Vernon, Prince George, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson, Stuart-Nechako, and Williston.

Environment Canada notes that travel is expected to be dangerous, and reminds drivers experiencing low visibility to turn on headlights and maintain a safe following distance.

READ MORE: Potholes along Highway 1 near Tappen being repaired

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ShuswapWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pair of North Okanagan snow bikers rescued after mechanical breakdown
Next story
‘Feeling like we’re drowning’: Tenants of rundown B.C. building fear for future

Just Posted

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for much of B.C.’s Interior, warning of sudden near-zero visibility. (Environment Canada image)
Fog advisory issued for much of B.C. Interior

(VSAR photo)
Pair of North Okanagan snow bikers rescued after mechanical breakdown

The South Mabel Lake Marina is listed for sale. (Venture Commercial photo)
Mabel Lake marina listed for sale

The North Okanagan Knights fell to the Kimberley Dynamiters 3-2 in overtime Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Tanya Seibel photo)
North Okanagan Knights downed by Kimberley Dynamiters in OT