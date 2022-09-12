A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform. Vancouver police say they arrested a man Sunday (Sept. 12) suspected of stabbing a food delivery worker. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Food delivery worker stabbed in chest, throat while locking up bike in Vancouver

22-year-old expected to survive despite potentially life-threatening injuries

A food delivery worker is expected to survive despite sustaining numerous stab wounds to his chest and neck after a stranger attacked him in Vancouver’s Chinatown Sunday (Sept. 12) evening.

The 22-year-old was locking up his bike near Gore Avenue and East Pender Street around 6 p.m. when someone approached him from behind and starting stabbing him, according to police.

The Vancouver Police Department said the worker was stabbed multiple times in his neck and chest, but still managed to call 911 for help. Several people in the area gave the worker with first aid until police arrived.

“His injuries were life-threatening, but we now expect him to pull through,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

A number of witnesses provided police with a description of the suspect, and officers arrested a 43-year-old in Crab Park shortly after. VPD has recommended charges against them.

“We commend the bystanders who comforted the injured victim after the attack, and others who provided eyewitness information that led to the quick arrest of a violent offender,” Addison said.

