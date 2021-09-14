Food served up as topic of North Okanagan Shuswap election forum

Amber at Indigo Valley Farm tends to the haskap bushes at the BX orchard, a member of the North Okanagan Land to Table Network, which is hosting an all-candidates forum Friday, Sept. 17. (Land to Table photo)

What we eat is being put on the table for our local federal election candidates to digest.

Land to Table is hosting an Eat Think Vote online event Friday, Sept. 17, bringing together members of the community North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates to talk about food issues such as climate- and Covid-resilient agriculture, indigenous food issues, food security, decent work and food justice for workers, and more. To register for the in-person and virtual event at 4 p.m. event, visit landtotablenetwork.com/eat-think-vote-2021.

It is one of many events taking place across the country as part of Food Secure Canada’s Eat Think Vote campaign, where community members will be speaking with candidates ahead of the upcoming federal election. The goal is to make food an election issue, so that the next government develops policies that encourage a food system where food is healthy, where no one goes hungry, and where the climate is supported, amongst others.

Locally, residents can hear the positions of the five federal candidates and listen to panelists representing agriculture, Indigenous and food insecurity perspectives.

“This event is important to us, especially after the summer we have had – we are voting in a time that is testing the fragility of our food system, whether it is the difficulty of farming during heat waves and fires, or the challenge of accessing healthy and/or culturally appropriate food,” said Liz Blakeway, Land to Table network director. “This is an opportunity for our communities to ask their candidates directly about food issues that matter most to them.”

Press and the public are welcome to attend the event (register via the L2T event page), or to follow along on social media with the hashtag #EatThinkVote, or on Facebook @foodsecurecanada or Twitter @FoodSecureCAN. More information on this campaign can be found at www.eatthinkvote.ca.

