Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

Coroner says no foul play suspected in death of 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto

The BC Coroners Service has identified the person whose foot washed up on shore near Victoria last year.

The lower leg and foot found at Jordan River on Dec. 7, 2017, belonged to Stanley K. Okumoto of Washington State.

Okumoto went missing on Sept. 19. The 79-year-old’s vehicle was found the next day in Clallam County, directly south ofVictoria across the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and roughly 240 kilometres away from his home in Bremerton.

His body was found two months later in the same area, but the left leg and foot were missing from his remains.

His foot was discovered at Jordan River by Mike Johns, while out walking his dog.

The body part was seized by Sooke RCMP and sent to the coroners’ office for investigation. After DNA testing, it was confirmed that the foot and leg found belonged to Okumoto.

Foul play is not suspected in the death. The Coroners Service says the investigation is complete and no other details will be provided.

