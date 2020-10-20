Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received footage of a suspect vehicle littering hate flyers around 21st Avenue in Vernon Oct. 17, 2020. (RCMP)

WATCH: Footage offers lead in hate-fuelled flyer probe: Vernon Mounties

Vernon police received footage of an older model green truck distributing flyers in the early morning hours Saturday

Vernon police may have identified a possible suspect vehicle involved with the hate-fuelled flyers littering the community over the past weeks.

A 21st Avenue resident’s camera caught footage of an older model green pickup truck tossing pamphlets from the window as it was driving down the street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

“Chances are, with video surveillance systems becoming more and more common in businesses and residences, this is not the only time whoever is doing this, has been caught on camera,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said Tuesday, Oct. 20.

“If you have a recording system and have video or images of these events, please let us know,” he said. “We want to see it.”

Flyers containing URLs and website links to racist and white supremacist propaganda have been reported littered around the Greater Vernon Area from Coldstream to Armstrong since Sept. 30.

The flyers spread near school grounds Wednesday, Sept. 30, coincided with Orange Shirt Day — a day meant for recognizing the harms caused by the residential school system — and sparked condemnation from local social activists, organizations and the mayor of Vernon.

More recently, Vernon-Monashee NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu had a campaign sign vandalized with racist and crass graffiti Friday, Oct. 16. This act of hate was quickly denounced by all fellow candidates vying for the MLA position Oct. 24.

The investigation into the leaflet litter is still underway.

Any information that may assist the investigation, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

