F150 year 2011 (Wikimedia Commons)

Ford recalls 1.5 million pickups that can downshift without warning

It includes about 221,000 vehicles in Canada

Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.

The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.

It includes about 221,000 vehicles in Canada along with 1.26 million in the U.S.

The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.

Ford’s F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in both Canada and United States.

The Associated Press

