Mabel Lake FSR to be closed twice at the 22-km mark for upgrades

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. has announced a pair of temporary closures at the same spot on the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road.

The road will be closed at approximately the 22-kilometre mark April 18-20, and April 23-27 for upgrades.

This will affect travel between Mabel Lake Road (Lumby) through to the WAP FSR (Three Valley Gap).

Direct comments can be made by calling 250-547-1300 and reference Mabel Lake closure).