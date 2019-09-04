(File photo)

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

A former Kelowna Mountie has been charged with misconduct in connection to incidents involving seven different people.

Charges against Brian Mathew Burkett were filed Wednesday by the BC Prosecution Service.

He is accused of seven misconduct charges alleged to have occurred between October 2015 and August 2016 in or near Kelowna in connection to his duties as an officer.

The charges were approved by a senior Crown counsel who had no prior or current connection with the officer, according to the prosecution service, and the alleged incidents were not investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog.

A publication ban has been placed on the victims’ names.

Burkett’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23.

READ MORE: Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment

READ MORE: Kelowna homeless claim they are assaulted ‘regularly’ by police

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Tractor on fire in Enderby

Just Posted

Tractor on fire in Enderby

Firefighters are on scene, more information to come

Car accident slows traffic on Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Road

Two vehicles involved in accident that knocks out street signs

Vernon council won’t revisit cannabis retail moratorium

Councillor makes request after application caught in process

Vernon to test traffic lights starting next week

Starting Monday drivers are asked to watch for four-way flashing red lights indicating a signal test

Vernon students to study the health of local rivers

The new Science Stream program is coming this September at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Crews tackling multiple “spot-sized” fires near Princeton, Merritt

Spot-sized wildfires measure less than 0.01 hectares or 10 x 10 meters

South Okanagan crews battling multiple wildfires from lightning strikes

Most of the fires are listed as spot-sized, meaning less than 0.01 hectares in size or 10 x 10 meters

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Most Read