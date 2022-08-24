The commissioner called the teacher’s behaviour a violation of ‘his privileged position of power and trust.’ (Black Press Media file photo)

Former B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban after sexual relationship with student

Brent Garraway admitted to being physically intimate, having sexual relationship with student

A former Greater Victoria School District teacher will no longer be able to teach kindergarten to Grade 12 anywhere in B.C. again.

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation issued Brent Garraway a lifetime teaching ban after he admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student for over a year. The commissioner’s investigation was spurred when a formal complaint was received in July 2020.

According to a consent agreement released by the board, Garraway was the student’s soccer coach from Grade 10 until they graduated in 2005.

Garraway and the student “became physically intimate,” when the student was in their Grade 12 year. This included nights spent together at the former teacher’s apartment.

Shortly after 2005, the two entered into a sexual relationship until December 2006.

The comissioner said in the written decision that Garraway violated his position of power and trust by exploiting the student, in addition to harming the student’s physical and emotional wellbeing.

Pop-up banner image