Former city worker seeks Vernon council seat

A third generation to raise his family in the city, Ed Stranks has deep roots in Vernon.

The former city employee is taking a second run at winning a seat on Vernon council Oct. 15. He finished third in the 2021 byelection, won by Teresa Durning, to replace Coun. Dalvir Nahal, following her death.

“I care about protecting and enhancing Vernon’s lifestyle and I aim to use my skills and drive to expedite positive changes that will benefit all who live and work in Vernon,” said Stranks.

Self-employed and working as a development consultant, Stranks specializes in strategic planning and project management. Current projects he is involved in include: re-development of the auto-wrecking yards at the north end of the city; the Anderson Ranch residential development between 20th Street and Pleasant Valley Road; residential development of land north of 39th Avenue; plus other smaller development projects.

Prior to being self-employed he worked for the City of Vernon for more than 31 years in many capacities.

The most notable projects he was involved in while working for the city include: extending the sanitary sewer into both sides of the Landing; upgrading roads; undergrounding of overhead utilities; and development of the north end of the city (58th Ave, extension of 24th and 20th Streets and Anderson Way).

His proudest achievement, though, was updating the Subdivision and Development Servicing Bylaw, which resulted in the reduction of variance applications and requirements for infill development, creating a much more sustainable city.

“Vernon is at a critical juncture with changes to the Official Community Plan and related supporting bylaws pending that will shape Vernon’s future,” said Stranks. “I have the knowledge and experience to ensure these changes protect and guide Vernon to a bright future.

“My understanding of the development process from all sides (owners, developers, local government and provincial legislation) enables me to shed light on ways to improve the development approval process, attracting new development that benefits the city. Having been responsible for multiple bylaw changes that helped streamline development, I intend to continue this effort as a councillor. ”

Stranks graduated Magna Cum Laude from BCIT and graduated from Royal Roads University with a Master of Arts in Environment and Management. He is ready to act on the interests of the taxpayers, business owners and other residents of Vernon.

City CouncilElection 2022Vernon