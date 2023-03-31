Erin O’Toole speaks during a media availability in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Former Conservative leader O’Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Erin O’Toole speaks during a media availability in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Former Conservative leader O’Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring

Statement on social media today says he plans to keep his seat until the end of the spring session

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring.

The Ontario MP led the Conservatives and served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022, when a majority of his caucus voted to remove him from the post.

That followed months of tensions over O’Toole’s management of caucus and attempts to moderate the party’s image.

Those efforts led to concerns that he flip-flopped on key policy positions, including on carbon pricing and gun control.

O’Toole has kept a low profile on Parliament Hill since his ousting and in a statement on social media today says he plans to keep his seat until the end of the spring session.

He says he remains “a proud Conservative” and had “the unique privilege to lead our party amid a challenging time for our country.”

READ MORE: Erin O’Toole voted out as Conservative leader by MPs

Conservative Party of CanadaFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trump indictment throws 2024 race into uncharted territory
Next story
‘Heavy, late-season snowfall’: Coquihalla, Highway 3 issued special weather statement

Just Posted

Road dust has settled for now in Vernon (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)
Dust advisory ends for Vernon

The election results are in and Byron Louis is returning for his seventh term as Okanagan Indian Band chief. Election day was Thursday, March 30, 2023. (File photo)
Byron Louis narrowly wins Okanagan Indian Band election to return as chief

Interior Health believes there is a high risk of a fatal overdose with the sample. (File photo).
Alert in Vernon on drug containing Fentanyl

Silver Star Mountain Resort is poised to have one of the last busy weekends of the winter season (Ski Silver Star photo).
Silver Star buzzing with busy weekend of events

Pop-up banner image