Former firefighter running for Armstrong council

Mark Wehner is seeking one of six available councillor seats

Wanting to give back to the community he was born and raised in, Mark Wehner has thrown his hat in the ring for Armstrong city council.

Born in the old Armstrong Hospital, Wehner served as a member of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire department for 16 years, managed the Armstrong pool and now works for the local school district, where he’s been a member of its information technology department for the past 19 years. He is also a fan of the city’s new Pleasant Valley Secondary football team.

“Go PVSS Hawks!” Wehner said.

Eager to bring a new persepctive and skill set to council, Wehner is also studying business and accounting at Okanagan College.

If elected, his goals are to protect and “preserve the positive character of Armstrong as it grows and to advocate to maintain the city’s core infrastructure and services for current and future generations.

“It begins with a vision of where we want to go and how big we want to grow the city. Prioritize what we need to fill the gaps and fund it.”

A former triathlete who competed in national and international events, Wehner promises to put the same effort forward for his community if elected.

Wehner is one of 10 candidates seeking one of the six council seats in Armstrong.

“I’m glad to see such high calibre candidates for you to choose from,” he told voters at Armstrong’s all-candidates forum Sept. 28. “Unfortunately I’m at the bottom of the voter list so look there.”

