Kelowna Blood Clinic

Former hockey player challenges businesses to donate blood

A Kelowna man is challenging businesses to pick a day this month to have staff team up and donate blood

A near-death experience nine years ago has lead a Kelowna resident on the path to help others live.

Kurt Jory had his jugular vein severed by a skate blade back when he played as the goalie for the Brock University hockey team. He lost a third of the blood in his body during the freak accident but survived thanks to blood donations.

After his recovery, Jory decided he needed to give back the one thing that helped to save his life— blood.

Now working in Kelowna at Peacock Sheridan, Jory has recruited his fellow co-workers to team up and donate at the local blood clinic.

On Feb. 1, more than 30 employees of the company will donate blood throughout the day. Jory’s blood donating team is now challenging other business to adopt a day in the month of February, donate blood and support hospital patients by helping fill 800 open appointments.

RELATED: Sirens drive emergency workers to donate blood

According to Gayle Voyer at the Kelowna blood clinic the challenge is taking off and server other companies have signed up to donate blood as a team.

For those wanting to take the challenge and give blood contact 250-979-8905 or gayle.voyer@blood.ca.

Most Read