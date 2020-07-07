Former Kelowna football player drowns in Fraser River

Kory Nagata went missing in the middle arm of the river

The Richmond RCMP has found the body of a former Kelowna football player in the Fraser River in Richmond.

Kory Nagata, 24, a former member of the Okanagan Sun football team, was found dead on Monday, July 6, after being reported missing the previous day.

The Richmond-native apparently jumped into the water to retrieve a football after a boat docked at the pier.

READ MORE: Security camera captures woman stealing package from Westbank doorstep

RCMP said they received a report of a man in the water in Richmond around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police the man managed to retrieve the football but wasn’t able to get back to the dock. Two men jumped into the water to try and help but were unable to rescue him before needing to swim back to land.

Nagata’s body was recovered shortly after noon on Monday at low tide, not far from where he had disappeared.

Nagata was a running back with the Sun in the 2014 and 2015 Canadian Junior Football League seasons.

– With files from Katya Slepian

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser RiverSearch and Rescue