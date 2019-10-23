David Revell - Image: Gangstersout

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

A former Kelowna Hells Angels associate has lost his fight in court and now faces deportation from Canada.

David Revell, 55, could soon be on his way back to England after the Federal Court of Appeals dismissed his application for a judicial review of a decision from the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) back in 2016. Due to Revell’s “serious criminality,” the IRB deemed him inadmissible to Canada.

In his appeal, Revell said uprooting him from Canada would cause “exceptional psychological harm.” For this reason, Revell argued deportation would be grossly disproportionate punishment and violated his section 7 charter rights.

“Apart from the fact that he would leave behind his children, his grandchildren, and his partner, and that he is a ‘stranger’ to England, Mr. Revell has not established any particular circumstances that would go beyond the typical impacts of removal,” read the Oct. 18 decision from Justice Yves de Montigny.

“These circumstances have no evidentiary foundation or bearing here.”

Revell emigrated to Canada at age 10 in 1974. He is a permanent resident but, according to the judge’s decision, never applied for citizenship.

In March 2008, Revell was charged with possessing cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, committing that offence at the direction of or in association with a criminal group, and trafficking cocaine. The charges followed an investigation into the activities of the East End Hells Angels chapter in Kelowna.

Revell was ultimately found guilty of the drug possession and drug trafficking charges and was acquitted of the criminal organization charge. He served five years in prison for those charges.

In 2013, he also pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm arising from allegations by his then-girlfriend. He received a suspended sentence and two years of probation.

READ MORE:Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

READ MORE: Hell’s Angel prospect back in custody after being charged with assault\

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alcohol available onboard BC Ferries starting Thursday
Next story
Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Just Posted

Penalty trouble: North Okanagan Knights punished by league for icing ineligible player

The Knights have had four wins removed from their standings

Highway improvements to be discussed at Enderby open house

The open house will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Enderby Seniors Centre

Vernon hockey game to honour first responders, organizer

Puck drops on First Responders Appreciation Night Nov. 22

Composting survey now open to Vernon residents

Nearing the end of its pilot program, the City of Vernon is seeking input for future composting

Lorenzo’s Cafe has its last hurrah

The music venue east of Enderby is shutting down after 24 years, and plays its final show Oct. 26

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Alcohol available onboard BC Ferries starting Thursday

Beer and wine sales begin at 11 a.m. on select Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings

Impressive hometown win for Okanagan Marathon runner

Vik Bains celebrated his first-ever career win on his Kelowna home course on Oct. 20

Pumpkins, more than just a jack-o-lantern: UBCO chef

The festive Halloween vegetables are great for side dishes, soups and breads

Apex Volunteer Fire Brigade receives AED donation from Sheeprock Lodge Strata

The brigade is asking for more donations in order to offer medical responses

‘Find Trevor’: B.C. man’s dog leads searchers to rescue him after fall during hike

‘I’ve had lots of intelligent dogs, but Purple is in a class herself’

15 Canadian youths to sue Ottawa for not acting on climate change

They say young people will be more affected than other groups

Most Read