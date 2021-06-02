Former Kelowna Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust

A former Kelowna Mountie has pleaded guilty to a single charge of breach of trust by a public officer.

Brian Burkett, who left the Kelowna RCMP in 2017, appeared in Kelowna court on Wednesday (June 2) to enter the plea. While he initially faced seven breach of trust charges, the BC Prosecution Service said they were consolidated to one global charge that encompasses the time frame of all the offences. Burkett admitted to committing offences against each of the seven complainants.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna cop faces fourth lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Four civil lawsuits filed against Burkett claim he demanded nude photographs and sent sexually suggestive and explicit messages to multiple women involved in cases he was investigating. Some also accuse him of sexual assault.

The claims made in the lawsuits have not yet been tested in civil court.

A decision on sentencing is scheduled for July 27.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna cop accused of threatening domestic violence victim with sexual assault

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPsexual assault