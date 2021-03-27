Simon Rypiak. (FILE)

Former Kelowna pimp released on full parole

Parole board previous denied Simon Rypiak’s request for full parole, referencing a risk to re-offend

A former Kelowna pimp has been released on full parole.

Simon Rypiak pleaded guilty in February 2019 to four counts of procuring adults to offer sexual services and one count of obtaining a material benefit from sexual services. He was sentenced to four years in prison that April.

Rypiak’s conviction is tied to four women aged 18 and 19 who he found on dating websites and lured into prostitution. The Crown stayed charges of assault and sexual assault after Rypiak’s guilty plea. When he was first charged, police said they’d identified nine victims, some of whom were minors.

In September 2020, the Parole Board of Canada denied Rypiak the full parole he’d requested but granted him day parole for six months to be served at a halfway house at an undisclosed location.

The Parole Board granted Rypiak full parole on March 18, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence in the community. Typically, parolees will live in a private residence.

“The CSC are recommending that your full parole be granted. File information indicates that you have demonstrated credibility and stability on day parole, and that you have used your time on day parole as it was intended,” reads their decision, adding Rypiak has demonstrated commitment to change.

In their decision, the Parole Board said Rypiak must not to be in the company of sex trade workers.

The Parole Board did not announce where Rypiak will be living while out on parole but denied his request to be released to the B.C. Interior during a previous parole hearing.

In total, Rypiak spent 17 months of his four-year sentence in prison.

— With files from Michael Rodriguez

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

