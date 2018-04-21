Former Salmon Arm Mayor Marty Bootsma died Friday, April 20 at the age of 69. (Observer file photo)

Former mayor Marty Bootsma dies

Cancer claims live of longtime Salmon Arm politician

Former Salmon Arm Mayor Marty Bootsma died Friday evening after a brief bout with cancer.

He was 69 years old.

Bootsma was mayor of Salmon Arm for two terms from 2005 to 2011, when he decided it was time to take a break for some family time. Prior to leading city council, Bootsma was a councillor for six years.

He also later made an unsuccessful attempt for the mayor’s chair in 2014.

“I liked being mayor and I think I was good at it,” Bootsma told the Observer when he announced his 2014 bid. “I like being involved and I’d rather get in there and do things than be on the outside.”

As the former mayor, he dealt with one of the most contentious issues to face Salmon Arm in recent times – the divisive SmartCentres shopping complex application, which included two sets of intensive public hearings. The development was ultimately approved.

In 2012, Bootsma also made an attempt to become the BC Liberal candidate for the riding in the wake of MLA George Abbott’s retirement.

Bootsma has spent the last 37 years living in Salmon Arm, with a large family including his wife, children and grandchildren.

He was also a dedicated member of the Rotary Club and spent numerous years as a volunteer firefighter.

Prior to his foray into municipal politics, Bootsma owned a bakery, was a carpenter, helped build the Revelstoke dam and also worked in real estate.

Bootsma was known around city circles for his sense of humour, often getting people in the gallery to laugh during council sessions, as well as his love of an early morning coffee.

Funeral arrangements are still to be announced.

