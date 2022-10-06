Former mayor vying for third term on Vernon city council

Akbal Mund

A past Vernon mayor is seeking his third term on city council.

Akbal Mund has been a resident of Vernon for 30 years.

The incumbent councillor has spent eight years on the Regional District of North Okanagan’s (RDNO) board of directors and the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee (GVAC), including the last four years as the GVAC chair.

He’s sat on “almost every” city committee over the past eight years, including the Okanagan Indian Band relationship-building group between councils.

Mund has been involved in the community as president of the BC Games, Funtastic, North Okanagan Sports Society, vice president of the VantageOne Credit Union Board, Special Olympics Games, director of the Kindale board and the Royal Bank Cup.

“But my most rewarding events were Wendy’s Dreamlift Day, where our franchise raised money to send kids with severe disabilities or life threatening illnesses to Disneyland, and Camp Winfield Makeover 2014, where our ball team of 12 friends enlisted 300 other friends and did a complete makeover of Easter Seals Camp in Winfield,” he said.

Mund is running again to continue to make Vernon “the best place to live and work,” while building relationships with the city’s RDNO partners and working with groups to build facilities needed to enhance future generations. “I am truly invested in this community, from Predator Ridge to SilverStar Mountain Resort, Kal Lake to Okanagan Lake, every sports group, every charity event, and every fundraiser,” said Mund.

Mund is experienced in getting projects done, and while some may ask how he finds the the time for all of his commitments, he says, “Because I enjoy helping.”

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
