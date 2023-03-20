Fire broke out late Sunday, March 19, at the Whispering Pines Motel on Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland. (Facebook photo)

Former North Okanagan motel goes up in flames

Fire broke out Sunday at the Whispering Pines motel site on Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland

A landmark between Vernon and Falkland has gone up in smoke.

Social media shows flames billowing out of the Whispering Pines Motel on Highway 97.

The fire is believed to have started late Sunday, March 19, and was still smouldering early Monday.

The motel is located in an area out of the coverage zone of the Falkland Volunteer Fire Department.

The location was used by Enderby’s Rick Dugdale of Enderby Entertainment in 2011 to film a movie, No Tell Motel. Scenes were shot at the Whispering Pines over a seven-week period.

More to come…

