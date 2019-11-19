Sean Parker will appear back in court on Jan. 23, 2020. (File)

Former Okanagan-based B.C. Dragoons leader pleads guilty to possession of child porn

Sean David Parker pleaded guilty to possession of child porn on Monday

A former Kelowna-based B.C. Dragoons member pleaded guilty to one of three charges he’s facing for possession of child pornography on Monday.

Sean David Parker, a Kelowna-based Regimental Sergeant Major of the Dragoons, was set to face a three-day trial beginning Monday but instead pleaded guilty to just one count for possession of child pornography.

According to Daniel McLaughlin, communications counsel with the B.C. Prosecution Service, the other two charges for accessing and importing child pornography are anticipated to be stayed at the conclusion of sentencing.

The offence is alleged to have occurred between Dec. 18, 2017, and Aug. 6, 2018. Parker was charged in November 2018.

Parker worked at the City of Kelowna as the emergency services manager at Kelowna International Airport until November 2018.

Parker is facing the possibility of up to 10 years in jail. His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2020 for a pre-sentence report.

