Bill Rotheisler, head coach and general manager of the Castlegar Rebels in 2018. (Chelsea Novak - Castlegar News File)

Bill Rotheisler, head coach and general manager of the Castlegar Rebels in 2018. (Chelsea Novak - Castlegar News File)

Former Okanagan Hockey Academy and junior hockey coach charged for voyeurism in Penticton

William Frank Rotheisler was charged and had his first appearance on Dec. 8

A former hockey coach and Penticton man has been charged for voyeurism in an incident from July.

William Frank Rotheisler, born in 1982, had his first appearance in Penticton’s Law Courts on Dec. 8, and according to court records will be back in court on Dec. 21.

The incident allegedly took place on July 27 in Penticton, and the charge is for secretly observing and/or recording nudity in a private place.

Rotheisler has been a coach for junior hockey in B.C. for many years, including with the Princeton Posse, the Castlegar Rebels, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, and most recently the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

According to Rotheisler’s LinkedIn, he was also a program director and coach at the Okanagan Hockey Academy for a number of years.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton man faces charge for allegedly harassing mayor
Next story
Kelowna prolific offender held after breaking release orders

Just Posted

There were 115 Kalamalka Secondary graduates who celebrated at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium in 2022. (SD 22 photo)
Grad rates soar for Vernon students, including Indigenous and diverse

RCMP teamed up with Falkland students for a speed check on Highway 97 Dec. 12, 2022. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Falkland drivers ticketed by students and North Okanagan RCMP

The Vernon Vipers U11 Development C team won the bronze medal at the 14-team Rumble in the Rockies minor hockey tournament in Canmore, Alta. The team includes (back row, from left): SJ Vallier, Carter McEachnie, Fisher Pile, Easton de Groot, Nile Lavallee, Dexon McKenzie, Aaron Zubrod, Christian Melanson, Tomas Lactin-Wilson. Middle row (from left): Kaho Jordan, Mason Shepherd, Tucker Sherriff, Blake Vandenbrand, Mason McGlame, Zach Stitzenberger. Front row (from left): Parker Booth, Carter Ouellette. Coaches (not pictured): Casey Sherriff (Head coach), Trevor McEachnie (assistant coach), Chad de Groot (assistant coach), Barry Chanasyk (assistant coach), Grant Wilson (safety) (Photo contributed)
Vernon Vipers fight to bronze at Canmore Rumble

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is introducing a single, universal access pass for different activities, including public skating, Jan.1, 2023. (Submitted photo)
New year rings in Vernon’s universal recreation access pass

Pop-up banner image