Former prime minister Jean Chretien participates in an interview in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien in hospital in Hong Kong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

Organizers of a trade conference in Hong Kong say former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien has been taken to hospital there.

Tung Chee-hwa, a former leader of the semi-independent Chinese territory, told attendees at the U.S.-China Trade and Economic Relations Forum that Chretien arrived for the conference feeling poorly and was hospitalized as a precaution.

In a transcript of Tung’s opening remarks posted to the conference website, Tung says “we think it is going to be all right.”

He says the two were supposed to have breakfast Tuesday morning.

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003.

Expanding trade with China was a theme in Chretien’s time in office and he’s continued working on business links between China and North America since he went back to private life.

ALSO READ: Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if elected

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police seek help in finding alleged fraud suspect
Next story
History demolished in Vernon

Just Posted

Police seek help in finding alleged fraud suspect

The suspect allegedly used a stolen bank card at a Armstrong gas station

Vernon Upper Room Mission recieves act of kindness

VantageOne is celebrating its 75 anniversary by offering “75 Acts of Kindness”

Vernon council unanimously approves rezoning application near heronry

Despite considerable oppostion, a qualified environmental pro’s report helps council decide on plan

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Environment Canada is calling for sun today, chance of showers tomorrow

Vernon council at odds with Victoria over lake rototilling

City supports Okanagan Basin Water Board’s rototilling program is not harming native mussel species

History demolished in Vernon

Kin Race Track grandstands torn down to make way for future recreational opportunities

Only 80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Teens with cap guns detained by Kelowna RCMP

The four teenagers were later released without any incidents

Okanagan Gem Show returns

The event runs July 19-21 at the Rutland Centennial Hall in Kelowna

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Eli to be remembered by bridging the gap between Kelowna’s communities

The candlelight vigil brought together people from all walks of life

UBC Okanagan-led research breaks barriers for people living with SCI

Key to success for individuals with spinal cord injuries is partnership and collaboration

Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena

Surrey to rename street to commemorate Komagata Maru victims

A heritage storyboard about the 1914 incident at s Surrey park was also endorsed by council

Most Read