File photo

File photo

Former Princeton businessman charged with assaulting cop with a weapon not fit to stand trial, says doctor

Randy Folk remains in custody

A doctor has opined that former Princeton businessman Randy Folk is not fit to stand trial, based on the results of a psychiatric assessment ordered last month.

A written report was submitted in provincial court Thursday, March 9.

Folk was taken into custody February 15, following a bail hearing in Princeton that arose out of fresh charges and outstanding warrants. Incarceration and the assessment were ordered by Judge Shannon Keyes.

Folk faces numerous serious charges including two counts of assaulting a peace officer, one count of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and one count of escaping lawful custody or being unlawfully at large.

Those charges stem from a series of incidents that allegedly occurred in Princeton in August 2022. Folk pleaded not guilty in October.

After reading the report last Thursday Judge Greg Koturbash said a different trial will have to be held to determine Folk’s fitness according to law.

While Folk’s newly retained defense counsel Paul Varga suggested the matter be moved to Penticton court, Koturbash said it is important for the community to view the process, under the circumstances, and that the file remain local.

“In the (recent) past one person has been found unfit and two people not criminally responsible, in the Princeton and Keremeos area,” he said.

“I think it’s important that the people of Princeton understand what that means, because sometimes people think that someone just got away with something.”

The Crown indicated it will likely call two witnesses, the doctor and a family member.

Varga is awaiting instructions from Folk, who was appearing via videoconference.

He remains in custody.

Folk is the former owner of Krankin Vintage Restoration.

Related: Princeton man charged with assaulting a Mountie claims he will sue RCMP

Related: Sheriff escorts former Princeton businessman from courtroom

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Man accused of ‘punching’ cars with machete in Langley to soon stand trial
Next story
Routine traffic stop leads to foot chase and drug seizure in Kelowna

Just Posted

Infrastructure work from March 20 to 28 will mean the shutdown of the intersection of Buchanan Road and Ricardo Road in Coldstream. (District of Coldstream photo)
Coldstream road slated for water main work

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
New trial for notorious North Okanagan man guilty of crimes against sex workers

Vernon Recreation Services plans to convert two of its Zambonis from propane to electric battery. (City of Vernon - file photo)
Vernon Zambonis going electric

The City of Vernon is topping up some of its reserve funds with unexpended, uncommitted cash from 2022. (File photo)
City of Vernon reserves get $1 million top-up

Pop-up banner image