Former school trustee running for Armstrong council

Kim Sinclair has experience in school board governance in the community he’s lived in for 23 years

Kim Sinclair is running for Armstrong city council in the Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Submitted photo)

Kim Sinclair is throwing his hat in the ring for Armstrong city council.

Sinclair and his family moved to the Armstrong area from the Lower Mainland in 1992. He has lived in Armstrong for 23 years.

Sinclair is the executive director for the Aspiral Youth Partners Association in Salmon Arm, which operates a youth centre that offers structured programs directed towards resolving problems youth face, while maintaining a multi-use facility in the community.

Sinclair believes the environmental, social and economic well-being of the community need to be represented equally in decisions made by council.

“Each need clear, strong, vision statements with defined outcomes in our Official Community Plan, which is due for revision this coming year,” he said. “I am committed to building the participation of citizens in the decision-making process to realize a strong vision for our community.”

Sinclair brings experience in governance having served as a school trustee in Armstrong, chaired several boards including Asparagus Community Theatre, served as a member of Armstrong’s Age Friendly Committee and chairs the Social Issues and Community Development committee. He also sits on the Social Issues Advisory Committee for the City of Salmon Arm.

“I have strong skills in leadership and community development and a desire to help build a community that thrives in the new challenges moving into the future,” he said.

People can reach out to Sinclair at kimsin@telus.net, or on Facebook by searching Elect Kim Sinclair for Armstrong City Council, to ask him about his views on any issue.

“I look forward to connecting with as many people as possible in the coming weeks and serving the community I love so much.”

