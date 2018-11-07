Kamloops court

Former Shuswap hockey player goes free after third assault conviction

Sorrento resident, 26, convicted of violent attack of girlfriend in February

  • Nov. 7, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Tim Petruk

A former junior hockey player who has avoided jail twice in recent years after levelling violent attacks — one against a former girlfriend and the other against his father — again walked out of court a free man on Thursday after pleading guilty to a new charge of domestic assault.

Isaac Willard, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of assault stemming from an incident with a new girlfriend earlier this year.

Court heard police were called to the Sorrento home Willard lives in with his mother on Feb. 22 for a report of an altercation.

Crown prosecutor Chris Balison said Willard, his then-girlfriend and a group of friends were drinking in the basement of the home when Willard began acting rude.

Balison said Willard’s girlfriend got up to leave with her dog.

“At one point, Mr. Willard got up and threw a chair at both of them,” he said. “He took her outside by dragging her. Others tried to intervene but he continued to push her into the snow and continued the assault.”

When police showed up, court heard, the woman ran to officers.

Willard has a history of launching into violent rages.

Related: Hockey player beats girlfriend in ‘shocking’ attack

In April 2015, Willard attacked his then-girlfriend while walking home from a Chase pub. In that case, he grabbed her by the hair, forced her to the ground and began punching her in the face and kicking her in the ribs.

A neighbour heard screaming and called 911. The victim was left with injuries to her nose and ear, as well as several broken teeth.

Willard was not jailed but placed on house arrest for 75 days and ordered to pay $6,600 in restitution to cover the victim’s dental bills.

Two weeks after the incident in Chase, Willard attacked his dad in a violent, steroid-induced rage, also breaking the nose of a woman who attempted to intervene.

Willard’s father required reconstructive facial surgery and suffered a long-term injury to one of his eyes.

In 2016, when Willard was sentenced for the attack on his father, Crown prosecutor Neil Flanagan said he would have been seeking an 18-month jail sentence if not for Willard’s father’s pleas for a light sentence.

For the attack on his father, Willard was placed on six months of house arrest and a lengthy term of probation.

In court on Thursday, Balison and defence lawyer Don Campbell pitched a joint submission for time served, taking into account four days Willard spent in custody following his February arrest.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stephen Harrison went along with the deal, also placing Willard on a year-long probation term with orders barring him from contacting the victim or consuming alcohol. He will also be required to attend counselling as directed by his probation officer.

Willard played for the Chase Heat in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League in the 2011-2012 season, amassing 16 points and 28 penalty minutes in 36 games. He also played one game for the Chase Chiefs, the Heat’s predecessor, in the 2009-2010 KIJHL season.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna SPCA gala sets new fundraising record
Next story
Energy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review

Just Posted

Okanagan breweries to gather for Brewphoria

Hosted at the Tree Brewing Beer Institute in Kelowna

Exhibit details Vernon’s First World War efforts

Finish the Fight! Vernon in the Great War runs until March 31, 2019

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation launches 31st Light a bulb Campaign

This year, the funds raised through Light A Bulb will go towards the purchase of six new state-of-the-art anaesthetic machines.

Vernon condo prices among B.C.’s highest

Century 21 stats show Vernon with second-highest prices per square foot outside Metro Vancouver

Coldstream couple sharpen up Kal Tire Place

Husband-and-wife team open up skate sharpening venture in Vernon arena

RCMP kick off Heads Up! pedestrian safety campaign

The campaign will take place throughout November at various high-risk locations around Vernon to raise awareness of pedestrian collisions.

North Okanagan ready to remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies to be observed throughout North Okanagan Sunday

1 women’s league on the minds of Canadian, U.S. players at Four Nations Cup

Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Kacey Bellamy say decisions to play in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League were personal

Transferring prisoners to healing lodges to be restricted, Goodale says

The move comes after public anger that Terri-Lynne McClintic was moved to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan

Energy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ordered the energy board to review the marine impacts and submit a report no later than Feb. 22

B.C. MLA’s meal claim comes at an awkward time

Struggling through ‘welfare food challenge’ while collecting $61 a day

Former Shuswap hockey player goes free after third assault conviction

Sorrento resident, 26, convicted of violent attack of girlfriend in February

Purple poppies to remember animals of war

An eight-year-old girl from Kamloops is selling poppies, worn to remembers animals of war

Man wanted in ‘apparent hate crime’ involving gay couple on SkyTrain

Transit police said that it started when the two men entered the train and were confronted by another man

Most Read