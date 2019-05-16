Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

A former South Okanagan lifeguard was arrested on several child sexual assault and pornography charges.

Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton, was charged on Wednesday with 10 counts relating to incidents between 2008 and 2014.

READ MORE: Penticton man handed three years for distributing child pornography

While we have identified at least two victims, we strongly believe there are additional victims who may not have already reported, or may not be aware they are a victim. We are asking anyone who believes that they, or someone they know, had contact with Casavant to report to their police of jurisdiction, or to call the Penticton RCMP tip line at (250) 276-2177, said Cpl. Chris Manseau, BC RCMP Media Relations Officer.

Casavant, also known as Eddie Spaghetti, was employed as a lifeguard for over 30-years at a Summerland recreation facility, beginning in the late 1980s.

“When the information came forward, we acted on it immediately,” Manseau said.

He added that Casavant is no longer employed by the municipality of Summerland. His employment with the municipality came to an end not long after the investigation began in November 2018.

Police believe Casavant used his position to gain access to school aged children. In addition, he volunteered as a lifeguard at various local summer camps and other community events and may have had access to children in this capacity.

Casavant is facing two counts of making or publishing child pornography, and one count each of importing or distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, secretly observe/record nudity in private place, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, sexual assault, sexual interference of person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching under 16.

Manseau urges anyone with additional information to contact the RCMP.

“If you can help someone in the future by coming forward, it’s better for all involved,” he said.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.