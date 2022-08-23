Former star football player running for Coldstream council

Ex-Okanagan Sun team captain Jeremy Levy has put his name forward for the Oct. 15 election

Jeremy Levy has put his name forward to run for Coldstream council in the municipal election taking place Oct. 15, 2022. (Contributed)

Jeremy Levy is making a run at District of Coldstream council.

The former Okanagan Sun running-back and team captain has entered into the race ahead of the municipal election on Oct. 15.

“The Okanagan changed my life,” Levy said. “I earned a full-paid university scholarship while playing football in the Okanagan, which provided me with opportunities I would have otherwise never had. I am very grateful and would like to give back to my community. Coldstream is one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen, and I intend on raising my family here.”

Levy earned a full athletic scholarship at Simon Fraser University while majoring in political science. Following university, he started up a general contracting business in Vancouver and has spent the past decade working throughout the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan.

As a business owner in construction and property management, Levy knows the ins and outs of infrastructure and also knows the importance of good community planning.

He’s volunteered tirelessly coaching youth athletics and has made donations that benefit student athletic scholarships.

“Jeremy has strong and authentic communication skills. He understands the importance of executing a game plan from start to finish and is a proven leader and dedicated team member. His effort is unmatched and would be an asset to Coldstream council,” says Regional District of North Okanagan Vice-Chair Amanda Shatzko.

On why he is running in the Coldstream election, Levy says “quality leadership breeds success and good leadership starts with guidance.”

A vote of confidence from local politicians helped his decision to run, too.

“When community members and local politicians encourage you to run, it might be time to step up to the plate and try to hit a home run,” he added.

READ MORE: Armstrong councillor to seek re-election

READ MORE: Armstrong mayor won’t seek re-election

Brendan Shykora

BC municipal electionCity CouncilMunicipal election