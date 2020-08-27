Former Sooke hotel operator Timothy Durkin is suing Facebook for $50 million over an “imposter account” that is trolling him. (Facebook)

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

A former Sooke hotel owner, wrapped up in several legal actions surrounding ownership of the Sooke Harbour House, is suing Facebook for $50 million for an “imposter” account that appears to be trolling him.

Timothy Durkin claims he’s been trying to get the Facebook profile off the social media website since he first discovered it in March, according to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court.

The account features a photo of Durkin’s face and a background of a person in handcuffs and an orange prison jumpsuit.

Several posts on the page refer to Durkin’s alleged involvement in a U.S. Ponzi scheme, with an expected hearing in November, and the fight for ownership of the Sooke Harbour House.

Durkin claims in the civil suit that when he and his friends reported the “imposter” page in March, a pop-up window stated that the request couldn’t be processed, and they were “working on getting it fixed as soon as we can.”

Between April and July, Durkin continued his attempts to report the profile, but the Sooke man claims he kept receiving the same pop-up window.

Near the end of July, Durkin said he couriered a letter directly to the managing director of Facebook Canada Ltd. but hasn’t yet heard a response demanding that Facebook and Facebook Canada act.

The Sooke man is not only seeking $50 million for aggravated and punitive damages but also that the page is removed and that the identity of the person responsible is revealed.

READ MORE: New owners of Sooke Harbour Hotel aim for fall 2021 re-opening

Durkin once operated the Sooke Harbour Hotel, which was known around the country as a renowned boutique hotel.

Frederique and Sinclair Philip, the Sooke couple who bought the hotel in 1979, brought the destination to prominence with their world-class dining experiences.

Back in 2010, the hotel was valued at $8.75 million but has since sold for $5.6 million in July to IAG Enterprises, a North Vancouver-based real estate company, after the Philips left a share purchase agreement with two companies that Durkin led.

IAG Enterprises Ltd. bought the property in a court-ordered sale and is not involved with the debts from past management.

Black Press Media has reached out to Durkin for comment.

ALSO READ: Fake Facebook account impersonates Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

facebookSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CAO biggest Lake Country earner and spender
Next story
Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Just Posted

COVID-19: Vernon Rec Services revising sports safety plan

Provincial Return to Sport Guidelines enter Phase 3, touches on contact, competitive play

Kelowna RCMP search for missing 80-year-old man

Ronald Junior “Turk” Turchinsky was last seen on Monday in the Vernon area

Musicians appreciate outlet amid COVID-19 at Vernon event

Virtual Riot on the Roof gives entertainers a place to play

Chamber calls for internet boost in Splatsin-Enderby

Chamber seeks equitable access to education resources in budget recommendations to province

North Okanagan firefighters answer call to south

B.C. crews band together to assist at Mount Christie wildfire

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Shuswap man who head-butted RCMP officer must apologize

Judge congratulates accused on his new-found sobriety

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Keremeos children’s author aims to normalize disabilities with new book

Gus Gets Going tells the story of a boy who uses a wheelchair living life to the fullest

Size of algae bloom in Shuswap Lake called ‘unprecedented’

The bloom has been difficult to track because monitoring was cut back due to COVID-19

The turtle didn’t cross the road, thanks to a Shuswap group

Gardom Lake volunteers create nesting site to help protect species under threat

Most Read