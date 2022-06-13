Former Vernon coach to be sentenced for sexual assault

Longtime hockey coach Keith Chase convicted of 2004 incident

Keith Chase was on the red carpet during a 60th anniversary of Vernon junior hockey at Kal Tire Place in 2021. (Morning Star file photo)

A longtime hockey coach will soon face his sentencing from a sexual assault charge stemming from an 18-year-old incident.

Keith Chase’s sentencing hearing is set for June 27, after he was found guilty of a Jan. 1, 2004 sexual assault.

Born in 1967, Chase is a two-time Canadian Junior A Hockey Centennial Cup-winning Vernon Lakers assistant coach (1990 and 1991). He was also head coach for a number of teams with Greater Vernon Minor Hockey.

He is a well-known businessman in the community.

