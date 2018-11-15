Former Vernon Judo Club coach facing child pornography charges has file adjourned

Bryan McLachlan will appear next Dec. 6 for arraignment

A former Vernon Judo Club coach facing three child pornography charges will have to wait a while longer for arraignment.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Jacob appeared as counsel and agent for Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan, born 1970, asked Justice of the Peace Dalene Krenz for an adjournment to allow time to deal with disclosure.

“I still need time to read it,” Jacob told the court.

Krenz granted an adjournment of the arraignment hearing to Dec. 6.

Related: Arraignment adjourned for former Vernon Judo coach facing child pornography charges

McLachlan is charged with one count each of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and importing/distributing child pornography.

Court documents show that he is not in custody. None of the charges against McLachlan have been proven in court.

