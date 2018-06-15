Former West Kelowna resident charged with child luring to face trial by judge alone

Jonathan Karl Bruenig will return to court June 25 to set a trial date.

A former West Kelowna resident who had involvement with a number of junior hockey teams pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a series of charges that include child luring as well as making, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Jonathan Karl Bruenig will return to court June 25 to set a trial date, according to the court registry in Alberta. He’s elected to have his trial by provincial court judge alone.

The 34-year-old Grande Prairie resident was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly lured and attempted to sexually assault a boy from the community.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said at the time of Bruenig’s arrest he often posed as a teenage girl on social media and online conversations sparked would progress from sexualized chats to sharing explicit photos and videos.

Attempts, they allege, were made to meet with the boys.

West Kelowna Warriors’ co-owner Mark Cheyne said in a previous interview with the Kelowna Capital News that Bruenig was a volunteer for the team, primarily on game days. Occasionally he served as a goal judge and also performed other tasks, but was mostly seen as a fan of the team.

Cheyne was not sure of the time frame, but estimates it’s been at least eight years since Bruenig has attended Warriors’ games.

“He didn’t have access to the team dressing rooms,” adds Cheyne.

Investigators are also working with other police agencies to investigate similar alleged offences in the Northwest Territories, northern B.C. and Australia.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dog attacked by otters at B.C. beach
Next story
B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Just Posted

UPDATED: Appeal filed in Vernon racetrack case

Okanagan Equestrian Society vs. City of Vernon

Former West Kelowna resident charged with child luring to face trial by judge alone

Jonathan Karl Bruenig will return to court June 25 to set a trial date.

Armstrong to discuss new sewer, water rates

Public meeting is slated for Saturday, June 23, 2 p.m. at Armstrong Fire Hall

Severe thunderstorms possible in Fraser Valley, Okanagan: forecasts

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for regions in B.C. ahead of weekend

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Music school celebrates in old-fashioned style

PHOTOS: Vernon Music School Country Fair

Run organizer needed for Vernon Terry Fox Run

This year, hundreds of thousands of people across Canada will lace up… Continue reading

Lumber grading champs rise to the top

Lavington, Prince George workers top 50th annual BC Lumber Grading Championship

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Red Sox hold off Bombers

Vernon Mosquito baseball second-round playoff action

City Furniture named retailer of the year

Vernon among 22 stores in B.C. and Alberta since first store opened in Prince George in 1976

Newshounds filling the net

In North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Most Read