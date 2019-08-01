Former West Kelowna teacher arrested again

Ryan Furman was charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault

A former West Kelowna teacher who pleaded guilty on charges of sexual exploitation, attempting to pervert or obstruct justice and several counts of breaching conditions is back in custody.

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was charged with child luring, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and attempting to obstruct justice back in the spring of 2018.

READ MORE: West Kelowna teacher pleads guilty to sexual exploitation

He was previously out of custody and awaiting a September sentencing when he was arrested for allegedly destroying evidence and 11 counts of breach of conditions.

Furman will be back in court Aug. 8 where he may seek bail again.

His previous bail conditions had a ban on going near any school in the Central Okanagan and he was not allowed to possess a cellphone or any other device that can access the internet.

READ ALSO: TEACHER FACES SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES

It’s unclear if he will enter a new plea on the latest charge of attempting to pervert, defeat or obstruct justice.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
