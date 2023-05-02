Formula 1’s Lance Stroll interviewed in Revelstoke

The driver has over 200 points and three podium finishes in his career

Formula 1 fans watching this past weekend’s race in Baku, Azerbaijan might have seen Revelstoke featured in a mini documentary with Aston Martin racing driver, Lance Stroll.

Formula 1 was in Azerbaijan last weekend for the fourth race of the season. With practice sessions and qualifying events happening prior to the race on Sunday, the coverage often includes separate small features with the drivers. Last weekend, Sky Sports F1 showed a special interview that their commentator, Ted Kravitz, filmed here in Revelstoke with Lance Stroll who spends a portion of his winter in Revelstoke.

The video opens with Kravitz, who is shown landing in Kelowna airport before he meets up with Stroll who’s in Revelstoke over the winter.

For those who don’t follow Formula 1, Stroll is currently the only Canadian driver in the sport. He’s one of Aston Martin’s drivers, alongside former F1 world champion, Fernando Alonso. On Sunday, in the Baku race, Stroll finished seventh. Stroll has been in Formula 1 for more than five years now, during which he’s accumulated over 200 points and three third-place finishes.

Kravitz and Stroll started the feature at the base of Revelstoke Mountain Resort before heading up the gondola for some time on the mountain.

While Stroll has proven himself in the seat of a race car, Kravitz questioned him about his experience skiing. Stroll said that he’d been skiing since he was two years old and referred to Revelstoke and its surrounding mountains as the best playground on earth.

After runs on the Ripper Chair side of the mountain, the pair headed to Stroll’s residence in Revelstoke to continue the interview.

The 15-minute special can be found on YouTube under Sky Sports F1’s channel.

