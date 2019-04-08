Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)

Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Trevor Bolin continues party’s opposition to carbon tax

The B.C. Conservative Party has announced that Fort St. John realtor and city councillor Trevor Bolin is their new leader.

The party had a leadership election in February to select someone to succeed interim leader Scott Anderson, the Vernon councillor who served the struggling party for the past two years.

Former leader Dan Brooks, a guide outfitter from Vanderhoof, was elected, quit, came back and was ousted before the last election. The party fielded candidates in the 2017 election and was accused of doing it to split the non-NDP vote.

Brooks took over after Conservative MP John Cummins led the party to a marginal showing in the 2013 election.

READ MORE: B.C. Conservatives accused of running to help NDP

Bolin is carrying on the B.C. Conservative opposition to carbon taxes, according to a party statement, and he also wants private competition for vehicle insurance in B.C.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap man charged with fraud over $5,000
Next story
Air quality monitored after Squamish structure fire

Just Posted

IHA pulls Vernon RFP for overdose prevention site

Vernon council wants to be included, along with public, on consultation with health authority

Hip hop pairs with classical for Vernon dance performance

Vic’s Mix takes Performing Arts Centre stage April 16

Vernon show shares hits from the ’60s

Community Singers get groovy this weekend

Alleged Kelowna pimp to be sentenced later this month

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

Family, friends reeling from news of Lake Country murder

“We’re all just devastated by what happened.”

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Koltan the yellow lab provides therapeutic love for B.C.’s E-Comm 911 team

Registered counsellor Lynn Gifford and pooch will be based in Vancouver

Formal wear wanted for South Okanagan Fairy Gradmother program

Penticton Secondary School Fairy Gradmother program and Elliot Row hoping to suit up students

‘We’re going to be better next year’: Canucks look forward

Players, coaches say more must be done after four straight playoff misses

Two small fires burn near Merritt

Two small wildfires were reported on Sunday in the Lower Nicola

JUNO nominated Madison Violet to give intimate house concert

The duo will play at Tess’ House April 9

Air quality monitored after Squamish structure fire

Extensive smoke was billowing from the roof of an industrial building

Casualties of the OD crisis remembered in Kelowna

“We’re sorry, we didn’t know what to do, or how to do it.”

Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Trevor Bolin continues party’s opposition to carbon tax

Most Read