Historically low natural gas prices – a ten-year record low – has some consumers paying more in carbon tax than in gas prices. (File photo)

Fortis customer shocked by high carbon tax on gas bill

Utility says comparison looks off due flat rate on tax, low cost of gas

When Roy Weber sat down to look at his latest natural gas bill, he was scratching his head wondering how the provincial carbon tax is pricier than the actual gas used to heat his home.

“It just automatically comes out of our bank account, so it’s something we don’t look at all the time,” said Weber. “But I sat down to look at this one and realized what it tallied up to… when I saw the carbon tax at $14.25 and my entire gas bill was $35, that is close to 40 per cent.”

Fortis BC says the comparison only looks shocking due to the record-low price of gas.

Tany Laing Gair, a communications officer with Fortis B.C., says the current historically low price of natural gas, paired with the fixed rate charge of B.C.’s carbon tax, can make for an odd side-by-side comparison of the two totals.

Related: Saskatchewan, Ottawa carbon tax case ‘monumental’ for Constitution

Related: B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

“The price of the carbon tax is higher currently than the cost of gas, for homeowners as of April 18, 2018 it is about $1.73 per gigajoule (GJ), and the cost of gas is about $1.54 per GJ, which is the lowest it has been in over a decade and we don’t see that changing,” she says. “Some people are seeing the carbon tax as really high on their bill, it can appear the bills have gotten higher even though the cost of gas is so low.”

She adds that Fortis B.C. has no control over the amount charged for the carbon tax, and collects the money on behalf of the provincial government, clarifying the company does not gain any revenue for doing this.

For his part, Weber finds it odd that natural gas, supposedly a cleaner, greener method of heating than others such as electric heat, is subject to this seemingly steep tax.

“It’s not reasonable to burn electricity either for heat, unless you have to, but natural gas was supposed to be such a cheap commodity. It’s also a cleaner fuel, you don’t get the smoke and you don’t get all the same negatives. But taxing it like this could be bad for everybody,” he says.

Related: Smaller companies worry they can’t pass carbon tax costs to customers

He also says he would support the carbon tax more if he had a clearer picture of what those tax funds were used for.

“A tax on our vehicles and gasoline at least is designated to go towards road repairs or bridge repairs, but this one is not designated to go anywhere,” he says.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fat, white snowflakes falling in Kelowna
Next story
Sixties Scoop survivors welcomed home by B.C. Indigenous community

Just Posted

Lake Country Art Gallery takes a snow day

The art gallery is closed today, because of rough road conditions

Tickets already sold out for fundraiser to be held on Okanagan Rail Trail

The run is set for May 11, at Kekuli Bay and will raise money for Inspire Kindness.

Fat, white snowflakes falling in Kelowna

Snow is falling this morning, and is expected to fall tonight

Vernon CMHA ride to end mental health stigma returns

This year’s Ride Don’t Hide event will take place on June 23.

Okanagan college students build insulated doghouses for Vernon SPCA

The five doghouses were built as a part of the hands-on training for students in the Residential Insulator program.

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Third measles case in Vancouver prompts letter to parents

Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air

Science steals spotlight in Vernon kids show

Monster Theatre production looks at complete history of science

Fortis customer shocked by high carbon tax on gas bill

Utility says comparison looks off due flat rate on tax, low cost of gas

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

B.C. man known as ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Trump says he’ll declare national emergency to build border wall

In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government

Most Read