FortisBC customers urged to further reduce gas usage

Enbridge pipeline rupture prompts call to turn off thermostats where possible

As of Wednesday evening, Oct. 10, Fortis BC was asking all of their natural gas customers in the province to further reduce usage as work continued on a ruptured Enbridge pipeline near Prince George.

At 4:55 p.m. on Oct. 10, the utility provider issued a news release stating customers had already reduced natural gas usage by about 20 per cent, but more was needed.

“We still need more customers to reduce their natural gas usage as much as possible for now, as we continue to work with Enbridge and confirm the impact on the system. We’re asking all of our natural gas customers across the province to turn off their thermostats and to reduce their use of all other natural gas appliances,” states the FortisBC release.

Related: UPDATE: FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The Enbridge pipeline carrying natural gas ruptured at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9, causing the gas being transported to ignite. FortisBC said the pipeline was shut down immediately, as was an adjacent pipeline as a precaution.

The pipeline runs from Chetwynd to the Washington border and serves about 700,000 FortisBC customers. While natural gas used by FortisBC customers in the Shuswap, Okanagan and southwestern B.C. comes through a separate pipeline out of Alberta, FortisBC asked that all its approximately 300,000 customers in those areas to cut back on gas usage as well so that some of that flow could be diverted to the Lower Mainland.

“We recognize that in some parts of BC it may be impractical to turn off thermostats due to cold weather. Even turning the temperature down as much as possible and reducing hot water use and other natural gas usage will help,” states FortisBC, adding any decreased energy flow and potential loss of service is expected to be temporary.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel
Next story
B.C.’s veteran licence plates will not be expanded to police officers

Just Posted

Vernon council gives thanks during final meeting

Four current members could return if voted back in Oct. 20

Kim Churchill kicks off Vernon Performing Arts Centre’s on stage series

Kim Churchill performs Nov. 4

Enderby hosts all candidates forum

Election day takes place Saturday, Oct. 20.

Defence obtained in Vernon attempted murder case

Tyson Darryl Cole will appear in Vernon Law Courts next Oct. 25

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP search for wanted men

Three men wanted on outstanding warrants for various offences in Vernon area

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

FortisBC customers urged to further reduce gas usage

Enbridge pipeline rupture prompts call to turn off thermostats where possible

North Okanagan Grannies à Gogo charity shifts focus

Over the years the Vernon group has wired more than $150,000 to their trusted volunteer administrators of the South African group.

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

OSO steps into contemporary light with Tanya Tagaq

Performances in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

Robb Nash sees crowd at Vernon performance

Robb Nash Project performed three concerts in Vernon in October

Most Read