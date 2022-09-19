Forum gives Coldstream election candidates chance to be heard

11 people are seeking one of the 6 seats on council

(Morning Star file photo)

Coldstream residents are getting a chance to hear from the 11 candidates seeking one of the six seats on council.

An all-candidates forum Oct. 5 will give those running in the election an opportunity to introduce themselves and answer questions from Coldstream residents.

Incumbents looking to keep their position on council are Pat Cochrane, Doug Dirk, Stephanie Hoffman and Glen Taylor. Incumbent mayor Jim Garlick is also seeking a spot on council instead of his current position. New candidates are Alex Dantzer, Don Jefcoat, Jeremy Levy, John Myhill, Simone Runyan and Jeff Stevenson.

Previous councillor Ruth Hoyte has been acclaimed mayor as she ran unopposed. Current councillor Richard Enns was initially looking to retain his seat but has since dropped out of the race.

The forum gets under at 6:30 p.m. at the Okanagan College Lecture Theatre.

The forum is being organized by a few residents as there is no formal organization hosting a forum prior to the election.

“We want to ensure candidates and residents have an opportunity to interact,” organizers of the forum said.

Sponsorship of the rental facility is by the Coldstream Ratepayers Association and the Society for The Protection of Kalamalka Lake.

READ MORE: Candidate drops out of Coldstream council race

READ MORE: North Okanagan election candidates step up, some acclaimed

Election 2022Municipal electionNorth Okanagan Regional District

