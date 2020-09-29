Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP hope to reunite the owner of an Evolution-style seniors walker, found in the area of 33rd Avenue and 34th Street Monday, Sept. 28, and turned into the local detachment. (RCMP photo)

Found walker turned into Vernon police

Seniors aid was found near 33rd Avenue and 34th Street Monday, Sept. 28

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP hopes to find the owner of a mobility walker turned into the Vernon detachment by a member of the public Monday, Sept. 28.

A green Evolution-brand seniors walker was found in the area of 33rd Avenue and 34th Street.

“The walker is in good condition and police would like to reunite it with the owner who will be able to identify some unique details,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

If you believe it to be yours, or are aware of whom it belongs to, contact the Vernon RCMP detachment at (250) 545-7171 and reference file number 2020-17665.

