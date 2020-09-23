Four cougars caught on camera near Vernon

Four cougars were caught on a Predator Ridge resident’s doorbell cam in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Laurie Parsons shared the footage of her nighttime guests on a Vernon area community forum online.

“We have lots of wildlife around here,” Parsons wrote alongside her post. “We are in their backyard.”

She noted that conservation officers were alerted of the 2 a.m. visitation.

Many of the safety precautions recommended for encountering bears apply to cougars as well, according to the province.

Storing garbage in cans with tight-fitting lids to prevent odours, feeding pets inside and keeping them indoors at night are best practices.

Cougars are not to be fed. It is an offence under the Wildlife Act to feed dangerous wildlife.

Conservation should be contacted if a cougar is suspected to be hanging around in a residential neighbourhood as they typically just pass through. If the cougar becomes threatening or aggressive towards people, phone the COS Call Centre at 1-877-952-7277.

The Morning Star has reached out to BC Conservation for more details.

READ MORE: Volatile enrolment leads to loss of teaching staff at three North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

READ MORE: Pumpkins ripe for the picking at Vernon orchard