Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Four innocent bystanders hurt in recent Metro Vancouver shootings: police

Incidents believed to be linked to lower level drug deals

Police say recent shootings in Metro Vancouver that injured four innocent bystanders appear to be connected to street-level drug trafficking.

Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani, the operations officer for the RCMP in the Lower Mainland, says since last April, anti-gang enforcement teams have been expanded and gun violence decreased late last year.

In a statement, Supt. Duncan Pound of B.C.’s anti-gang squad says its investigations into the shootings in Langley, Surrey and Coquitlam — in which one person was killed and the bystanders were hurt — indicate they appear to be connected to the drug trade.

Pound says police don’t believe there are any direct links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

He says street-level violence can escalate, drawing in groups that are connected to the gang conflict.

But he says police agencies are working together to ensure the violence doesn’t escalate.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Health authority reverses decision to close B.C. hospital maternity ward
Next story
Public parking charges to return to B.C. hospitals on March 4

Just Posted

The tree on Corner 1 of the Vernon BMX track came down Wednesday, Jan. 19. (Shylo Orhcard photo)
Tree topples onto Vernon BMX track

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has cleared officers with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP of any wrongdoing in the arrest of a woman in December 2020, which left her with a serious eye injury. (File Photo)
Vernon police cleared of wrongdoing after intoxicated woman injured during arrest

The School District 83 board of trustees is urging employees not yet fully vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Okanagan-Shuswap school board supports collection of employee vaccination status

Kidston Elementary School
No functional closure yet as Vernon school reaches absentee threshold