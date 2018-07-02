Four separate fires spark on West Kelowna mountain

Emergency responders are on scene at Mount Boucherie

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m.

Four fire trucks are on scene, along with 19 fire trucks at the base of Mount Boucherie Recreation Complex.

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.

“The fires are certainly suspicious, it is not normal to see different locations all in one area, so we are treating them suspicious,” Jason Brolund, West Kelowna Fire Chief

RCMP are on scene and are working with Fire investigators to understand the cause.

Two fires are out, and are currently working to put out the remaining two.

UPDATE 5:43 p.m.

People on scene have said that potentially police on scene are questioning someone that may know how the fires were set.

Four separate fires have been reported on Boucherie Mountain in the Ponderosa neighbourhood.

Several emergency calls have been placed and emergency responders are just arriving now.

The fire is visible on the North side of Mount Boucherie, and is visible from Highway 97 near Ross Road.

There are currently three spots approximately 300 meters from each other.

We will have more information as it comes available.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Large structure fire in Kelowna

Just Posted

Fireworks were a sight to behold

The Canada Day fireworks show went off as scheduled with spectacular results.

Cold, snowy start to July for the Okanagan

No matter where you go in the Okanagan this week, you won’t escape the cold.

Longtime Supreme Court Justice retires in Vernon

Justice Frank Cole spent June 29 with nearly 100 people for celebration

PHOTOS: Inaugural Vernon living flag a success

North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Living Flag Fundraiser in support of local family draws crowd

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

VIDEO: The sights and sounds of the farmers’ market

The clouds did not keep the crowds away from the Canada Day weekend edition of the Farmers’ Market.

VIDEO: Miss BC pageant finals get underway in Fort Langley

Nearly 50 people compete for Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC titles

Four separate fires spark on West Kelowna mountain

Emergency responders are on scene at Mount Boucherie

UPDATE: Large structure fire in Kelowna

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze at the base of Dilworth Mountain

Two men from Toronto rap scene shot dead

Smoke Dawg and Koba Prime were fatally shot Saturday evening

Lawyer with MMIW inquiry resigns, citing government interference

A lawyer for the National Inquiry has announced he’s resigned

B.C. mayor calls for more accessible taxis after woman waits three hours

A woman in a wheelchair was forced to wait three hours out in the cold and rain on Canada Day

Former Humboldt Bronco and family die in car crash

Troy Gasper and his family wereamong the six people who died in a car crash in Saskatchewan

B.C. artist killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas

The West Kelowna woman died in an accidental gas explosion at resort

Most Read