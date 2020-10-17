Four victims were taken to hospital. Black Press File Photo

Four teen girls injured in early morning accident near Princeton

Police investigate alcohol as possible factor

Four 17-year-old girls were injured in the early hours of Saturday Oct. 17, in a vehicle crash near Princeton.

The accident occurred on Snow Patch Road, in the area of China Ridge Trails.

While few details can yet be confirmed, RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said all the victims were transported to hospital.

Their injuries range from minor, to suspected cases of spinal fracture.

Police were called to the scene at 2:48 a.m.

Hughes said it is not known if the girls are from the area.

The investigation is continuing, and alcohol is considered a possible factor, he said.

