Barb Gagnon has survived cancer four times, and lost many family members to the disease. Black Press file photo

Four-time cancer survivor raises $100k for research and support

Some people beat cancer. And some people beat it with a stick.

Barb Gagnon, a four-time cancer survivor, feels she’s been given an “incredible gift” and it’s her responsibility to give back.

The Princeton woman, along with a team mate, has raised approximately $100,000 for cancer research and support through events like The Terry Fox Run and The Weekend to Beat Breast Cancer.

“If I am here I figure I bloody well better do something.”

Gagnon lost two sisters to cancer – in fact all three women fought cancer at the same time – and her brother is a cancer survivor.

She has been treated for kidney cancer, skin cancer, and breast cancer twice.

Three years ago she managed to organize the town’s Terry Fox Run while recovering from a mastectomy, and attended the event just out of hospital, attached to various tubes and machines.

Next week Gagnon will travel to Abbotsford to participate in a cancer heredity study.

“They are looking to see if I carry a certain gene they have marked as cancer causing…I have so many cousins who have survived or died from cancer.”

She was part of a similar study nearly 20 years ago.

“They have made so many strides with the study that they want to open it up again. I’ll be going to the cancer clinic with my great niece who just went through cancer surgery. Her brother is in England and he just went through surgery for a very rare form of cancer they can’t treat in Canada.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect
Next story
Program provides food to Summerland children

Just Posted

Nightmares will come to life at Vernon’s Field of Screams

Classic characters and fairy tales won’t be at all like how you remembered them

Missing Falkland resident’s van found en route to Kamloops

Bjorn Collnes was last seen on Sept. 9, 2019

Event gives Lumby athlete a shot at worldly dreams

Benefit concert to help visually impaired skier Logan Leach afford national prospect camp

Greener future rounded up at Vernon fair

Kal Tire Community Eco-Fair builds on environmental best practices

First responder responds to Vernon’s opioid crisis

LETTER: Compassion for opioid addicts

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

Meeting to discuss proposed West Bench/Sage Mesa transit service

Service is proposed for 400 annual service hours and would include two to three round trips a day

‘A real shame’: Okanagan MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said the industry is in bad shape across the province

Freaky fruit Friday

Picked just in time for Friday the 13th from a Kelowna orchard

Man carrying garden shears shot by RCMP in West Kelowna; police watchdog investigating

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Program provides food to Summerland children

Penny Lane Legacy Fund, Marketplace IGA and community volunteers involved with initiative

Most Read