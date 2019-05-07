A multi-vehicle crash on Silver Star Road Tuesday afternoon caused some delays. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Four-vehicle pileup on Silver Star Road delays school bus full of kids

Traffic delayed, including school bus due to crash at Tillicum

A four-vehicle crash causing some delays on Silver Star Road Tuesday afternoon.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to the incident shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday near Tillicum Road.

An infant was reportedly involved in the incident, but no major injuries were reported.

See also: Toddler air lifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

Traffic was backed up considerably for a while, including a school bus full of kids which was stuck waiting for the crash to be cleared.

“Please be advised that route 23 PM servicing the Tillicum and Dixon Damn Rds has been delayed due to a delay on route and will presume once access is permitted,” the Vernon School District stated. “Currently running 20 min behind.”

But motorists were moving along shortly before 5 p.m.

