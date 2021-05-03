Four vie for Vernon School Trustee spot

By-election called following vacancy due to Mollie Bono’s death in February

The loss of a longtime trustee has forced a by-election for the Vernon School Board.

Four candidates are in the running to resume the trustee position of Mollie Bono, who died Feb. 15, 2021. The election takes place Saturday, May 29 for the balance of the four-year term, which ends November 2022.

“As it is outside the final term year, we are required to have a by-election,” chief election officer Lynn Jameson said.

The candidates for the Vernon trustee position are:

• Jenelle Brewer

• Philipp Gruner

• Julie Melanson

• Christie Tujik

Voters in Vernon, the Regional District of North Okanagan and electoral areas B (Swan Lake/Commonage) and C (BX/Silver Star) can cast their vote between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the school district office, 1401 15th St.

Advance voting opportunities take place Wednesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 26 at the office, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bono was a trustee since 2007, as well as an Okanagan Indian Band elder, band councillor and honorary fellow of Okanagan College. During her 14 years on the school baord, she also worked with the First Nations Friendship Centre and the Social Planning Council.

